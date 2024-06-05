3 hours ago

Prolific Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has secured the second position in the rankings for top strikers in the recently concluded Bulgarian League campaign.

Tekpetey delivered an outstanding performance with Ludogorets, significantly contributing to their league title triumph and domestic cup successes.

Throughout the season, the former Black Stars striker showcased his prowess by netting 10 goals in 30 league appearances, earning him recognition as the runner-up in the "Heroes of the Circle" show rankings.

He was edged out by Krumovgrad striker Alexander Kolev, who notched 15 goals in 33 games.

In addition to his goal-scoring exploits, Tekpetey provided five crucial assists for his team. He featured prominently in Ludogorets' campaign, starting 27 out of the 30 games he played and making three appearances off the bench.

Tekpetey's teammate Ruan Kroos closely trailed him in the rankings, finishing just one goal behind the winner, Alexander Kolev.

Completing the top five are Atanas Iliev and Marin Petkov, showcasing the competitive talent pool in the Bulgarian League.

Despite his remarkable performances and recognition in the Team of the Season, Tekpetey was unfortunately sidelined from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic due to injury.

With Ghana aiming to bounce back from a sluggish start in the qualifiers, Tekpetey's absence serves as a setback, but the team remains focused on achieving positive results in the upcoming fixtures.