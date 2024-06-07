4 hours ago

Following Ghana's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifier, Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey has commended the pivotal role played by Jordan Ayew in securing the win.

Ayew, who was introduced in the latter stages of the game when the scoreline was deadlocked at 1-1, made an immediate impact.

He created a significant opportunity, which Thomas Partey failed to convert, before netting the decisive goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Reflecting on the match, Tekpetey expressed his belief that a player of Ayew's caliber should have been on the field from the start.

He emphasized the importance of Ayew's presence in breaking down the opposition's defense and providing stability upfront.

"Yesterday, we were not patient. When you play with five at the back, you need a striker who can hold onto the ball. The change [bringing on Jordan Ayew] had a big impact on the game," Tekpetey remarked in an interview with Joy Sports.

With the crucial victory secured, Ghana now prepares to face the Central African Republic in their next World Cup qualifier.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, where Ghana aims to maintain their momentum and secure another vital three points.

Currently sitting second in Group I with six points from three games, the Black Stars are determined to continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification with another strong performance.