1 hour ago

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has affirmed the announcement for the ‘mother of all demonstrations’ by the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, against the EC.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Bono East Region on September 9, 2024, Mahama asserted that the country will not have a free and fair election come December 7, 2024, if the irregularities his party has found in the voter register are not resolved.

He urged all NDC members to besiege all EC offices across the country to mount pressure on the EC to rectify the anomalies that have been cited in the voter register.

“We saw a lot of irregularities in the voter register, and if we want peace in this country, the Electoral Commission must do their jobs well. They (the EC) must look at the issues with the register and rectify them as soon as possible before election day.

“Today, our chairman announced that we would be having a demonstration. In every constituency with an EC office, NDC members should wear our shirts and demonstrate to show them that they should wake up and do something about the register,” Mahama said in the Twi dialect.

He reiterated in English, “On the 17th of this month, NDC is going to demonstrate in every town that has an EC office. Our chairman has announced it. NDC, wear your t-shirt and go and demonstrate to the EC office so that we can put pressure on them to do their jobs – do whatever they have to do to ensure a peaceful and transparent election.”

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, announced the 'mother of all demonstrations' across the length and breadth of Ghana on September 17, 2024, against the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

Addressing the media after filing the nomination of the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, at the head office of the EC on Monday, September 9, 2024, Asiedu Nketiah said that his party will be joined by other political parties and Civil Society Organisations to demonstrate against the EC for failing to address issues with the 2024 voter register.

The NDC has also called for an independent audit into the voter register after it said it found supposed irregularities in the register, a demand the EC has rejected.

“A draft register is not a register. Today, if we have to do any election, we have to rely on the 2020 register… On the 17th of this month, the NDC is embarking on a massive nationwide demonstration in all 16 regional capitals.

“Descend on the Electoral Commission offices, and we in Accra would descend to the headquarters and present a further petition as to why we think that they should conduct themselves in a manner that would guarantee a peaceful, free, and fair election,” he said.