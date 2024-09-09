1 hour ago

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey has strongly denied allegations made by the club's spokesman, Huseyin Yucel, regarding his behavior during the summer transfer window.

In his first public response to the controversy, the 29-year-old Ghanaian defender labeled the claims as entirely false and urged the public to disregard them.

"They're completely untrue. Nothing like that happened. Those allegations should be disregarded," Amartey asserted.

Yucel had previously accused Amartey of rejecting multiple transfer offers during the summer, including potential moves to Saudi Arabia and Turkish side Eyupspor.

He further claimed that Amartey refused to board a flight to Saudi Arabia despite an agreement and even "escaped through the back door" when a deal was reached with Eyupspor.

According to Yucel, Amartey had expressed a preference for transfers to Germany or England, despite the windows in those leagues being closed.

Amartey, who joined Besiktas last season after Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League, has not yet featured for the Turkish club in the current campaign.

He made 27 appearances last season but struggled with consistency, reportedly fueling his desire for a summer move.

His contract with Besiktas runs until June 2026, but after reportedly turning down offers from seven clubs over the summer, he is expected to reevaluate his options in the January transfer window.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Amartey remains committed to performing well for Besiktas if given the opportunity.

The defender played a crucial role in Leicester City's historic Premier League title win in 2016, but his future with Besiktas now appears uncertain amid the growing rift between him and the club's management.