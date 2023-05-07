18 minutes ago

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas is reportedly interested in signing Ghana defender Alexander Djiku.

According to sources, the club has been monitoring the Black Stars centre-back for a while and believes his addition to their squad would be a massive boost.

Currently contracted to Racing Strasbourg, Djiku's contract with the French Ligue 1 side expires at the end of the 2022/23 season. Since joining Strasbourg from Caen in 2019, the centre-back has been one of their most valuable players.

Although he came close to moving to the German Bundesliga last summer, Djiku remained with Racing Strasbourg, and now he is focused on helping the team avoid relegation from Ligue 1 this season.

While Besiktas is said to be keen on signing him, Djiku is also a player of interest for Trabzonspor and TSG Hoffenheim.