4 hours ago

Beşiktaş supporters have inundated Mario Balotelli with pleas to come and join their club on his various social media pages.

Black and white supporters have said, "Come to Beşiktaş" with thousands of comments within 1 hour of sharing a photo that the Italian striker uploaded 6 days ago on social media.

It was hugely rumoured that Beşiktaş have signed Mario Balotelli who left his native club Brescia not long ago.

It was claimed that Beşiktaş, who have been active in the transfer market, had agreed a deal with the Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

The manager Erdal Torunoğulları, who had a meeting with this football player, went to Italy midway through the just ended season, but could not reach an agreement and the black and white team later signed Kevin Prince Boateng from Fiorentina on loan.

Before the new season, Mario Balotelli has been on the agenda of the black-and-white team, which is in search of scorers, and Beşiktaş supporters kept the social media accounts of the footballer buzzing with messages.