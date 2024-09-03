Best World Cup Player Ever Revealed

Explore the history of the FIFA World Cup and discover who truly stands out as the greatest player ever. Is it Pele, Maradona, or someone else?

A single shining star is significant, but the contribution a player makes to the team is equally significant. Pele, for example, played in a strong Brazilian team, even though it was his leadership that earned them the glory. In the same way, the presence of Maradona saw Argentina emerge victorious in the 1986 event.

Below is a summary of all the players one shall find referred to as the galactic players who dragged their various teams to win the World Cup.



Pele (Brazil 1958, 1962, 1970)



Maradona (Argentina, 1986)



Zidane (France, 1998)



Paolo Rossi (Italy, 1982)



Ronaldo (Brazil, 2002)

Conclusion: The Greatest of All Time?

The IFFHS often ranks Pele as the best World Cup player because the Brazilian has won three titles and has influenced the competition a lot. The genius of Maradona also conveys his individual performances during the 1986 Soccer World Cup, and he is one of the best.

Finally, we will always have Messi and Ronaldo’s names on our lips, but Pele and Maradona will forever be etched in the World Cup. The World Cup is not about an individual hero. It is about raising a team, a country, and sometimes even the footballing world. In this regard, let it be said that there will never be any other player in the history of World Cup football who will be compared to Pele and Maradona.