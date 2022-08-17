2 hours ago

A classic situation: novice players, having not achieved success, complain about fortune — they say, they were not lucky. Or they start feverishly placing new bets, trying to win back, and, multiplying mistakes, they end up with nothing. Experts also believe that such people did not have enough, first of all, psychological preparation. So, one may always try betwinner ghana registration to gain more discipline!

Sportsbook are created not for people, but for their owners

You need to understand objectively your propensity to take risks

The obvious task of such places is to make a profit. And not to customers, but to their owners. Playing in a foreign field, only individual units with a number of personal qualities can consistently be successful. And such a popular criterion as "lucky" has nothing to do with this, as a rule.It is only in sayings that those who take risks drink champagne. More often, those who have willpower and are able to stop in time have money for this. Realizing that you are too gambling, often the best tactic in betting is simply not to start.

However, this does not mean a complete rejection of options with large coefficients. It just needs to be done, weighing everything objectively and finding strong arguments in favor of such an event.

Enough of those who put "for interest"

Only a few become full-fledged, professional players

There is a concept of "carousel of excitement"

Everyone has periods of failure

Life is more than just betting

Conclusion

By and large, these are not full-fledged players. By betting, as a rule, small amounts, such people simply provide themselves with a reason to be more attentive, not indifferent to watch a sporting event. And they don't really care about winning. It's recreation and entertainment, and losing is seen as a price to pay for a good time.For such bets, it is no longer a hobby, but a source of income, ideally a stable one. This is a job, with an investment of money and time. Moreover, the “get rich immediately” options should be left as one-time exceptions (yes, the jackpot, for example, is broken in a mega-express, but this is 1 time per million bets) and promotions. More often, success comes gradually, with experience and bumps, after developing a personal strategy and discipline in managing a bank, when even during a period of luck, control remains to prevail.Moreover, it works in "both sides", and with victories (I want more and more), and defeats ("I'll win back now"). Experienced bettors advise never, at least recklessly and abruptly, to increase the bet size significantly, suddenly change the strategy and/or start betting on more events.Even the best analysts are wrong — in the element of chance, uncertainty, and lies the beauty of the sport. The main thing is to be able to calmly perceive failures, to be ready for this both psychologically and financially. Up to the point that if the "black streak" drags on, the player finds the strength to switch to other things for several days or weeksKeep in mind that there are always other things to do. And not all bets will bring income. But, if you plan everything correctly, then the excitement, interest, and pleasure of playing with a bookmaker will provide.Achieving success in football betting at a bookmaker requires not only an understanding of football but also a psychological component because football betting is a constant risk and periodic losses, which you need to be psychologically prepared for.

Today we will talk about the features of the psychology of football betting, discuss the most common mistakes and give tips that will save you from these psychological mistakes in football betting.

The bookmaker system itself is built in such a way that no matter what the result of the first bets of a novice player, he automatically falls into the psychological trap of bookmakers, which is not so easy to escape from.

Lost — you want to recoup, won — you want even more. It is not for nothing that on the websites of many bookmakers, in particular foreign ones, they write the following: “Play wisely!” You must be aware that football betting is addictive and many suffer from an addiction that resembles a psychological illness.