10 minutes ago

Ghanaian singer and record producer Bisa Kdei has embraced the promises made by former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to eliminate the betting tax if elected.

The multiple award-winning Highlife musician stated that engaging in betting is preferable to participating in criminal activities such as armed robbery.

He commented, “In the past, we might have said betting was bad, but today it helps put money in people’s pockets.

"Betting is assisting many unemployed youths by providing them with a source of income to support their families.”

Kdei added, “Although betting involves both wins and losses if it helps some people make a living, we should allow them to continue. Betting is far better than resorting to theft or armed robbery. If betting is removed and people lack alternative ways to earn a living, they might turn to crime”.

Source: mynewsgh