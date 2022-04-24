8 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker says that betting has taken over the Ghana Premier League making it very unattractive.

He says that incidents of betting in matches that was played last week during match day 25 across the country is bizarre.

According to the Black Stars B coach, there are betting syndicates who sit down and plan the outcome of matches in the local league before kick off.

Annor Walker added that issues of betting was same last season especially when the league season is heading to a close.

“Our football is no longer attractive. This is not the kind of football or league we were involved in before going into coaching.

“We didn’t hear of any betting, but now some people plan this betting before their matches. I have always said that if anyone calls me for such a thing, I will let the police arrest him or her" Kumasi-based Hello FM

"Look at the games we played last week in the Ghana Premier League. So was it good? There were so many betting issues, but until now they have not been solved. Just look at what happened in Techiman between Eleven Wonders and Bechem United. I don’t want to talk much, but look at how the goals were scored during the time added on. Definitely, there is something wrong somewhere.

“Last season was the same. Even during the game, you will see players asking why my players are not playing it soft and if they were not informed about the outcome of the game. My players were telling me.

“I have warned my players not to involve themselves in betting. They do so at their own peril. I have told them that every player who gets caught will be sacked from the team, no matter his contribution to the entire team” he added.