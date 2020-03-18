3 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is cautioning Ghanaians to beware of houseflies because the insects are capable of the COVID-19 transmission.

Speaking on the subject on 'Kokrokoo', a flagship morning show program aired on Peace FM and hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi, the Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Aboagye explained that houseflies can transmit the virus, especially in a dirty environment.

"...That's why we say clean surfaces regularly and well", he answered a question as to whether or not houseflies and mosquitoes can transmit the coronavirus.

