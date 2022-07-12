55 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr. Alfred Amoah and one other believed to be his personal driver have been involved in an accident and died, Ghanaguardian.com can report.

The two were involved in a ghastly road crash on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The MCE and his driver were travelling back to the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai municipality after being engaged in a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE and his driver die in a ghastly accident😭 pic.twitter.com/Z9wH5xyvGA

— Ghana Guardian (@ghanaguardian1) July 13, 2022

A Jubilee House source told Ghanaguardian.com that while in the meeting, the MCE received a distress call that some people were planning to embark on a demonstration in the Municipality. This, the source said pushed the MCE to rush to the area to go and calm tempers down when the deadly crash unexpectedly occurred.

"We were in a meeting with his excellency the president at the Jubilee House, and according to some of his colleagues, he received a call that there is going to be a demonstration at his district tomorrow so he was rushing back to the district after the meeting to go and calm things down, and that was the end result," the source said.

Meanwhile, a detailed MTTD broadcast material sighted by Ghanaguardian.com has confirmed the sad incident.

Issued by Inspector Edward Nimoh of the Kibi Divisional MTTD, he said a Nissan Patrol 4x4, registered GC 2060- 18, which the MCE and his driver were travelling in crashed head-on with a Man Diesel Articulated truck registered AS 4229-X from Kumasi direction.

Inspector Nimoh said the two were confirmed dead after being taken to the Kibi Government Hospital, adding the bodies are currently at the hospital's morgue pending autopsy.

Below is the full MTTD report:

FROM: VECPOL/ER

TO: DEPOL/ER

INFOR: DIGENPOL/MTTD/ER.

FATAL MOTOR ACCIDENT

On 12/07/2022 about 5:15pm, suspect driver not yet known was in charge Nissan Patrol 4x4 No. GC 2060- 18 belonging to the Bibiani- Anhwiaso Bekwei Municipal Assembly with Hon. Alfred Amoah the MCE of the Municipality on board travelling from Accra towards Bibiani direction.

On reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, a Man Diesel Articulated truck No. AS 4229-X from Kumasi direction veered off its lane and crashed head-on with the Nissan Patrol 4x4.

The MCE and his driver got trapped in the vehicle and both suspected died on the spot. With the help of the National Fire Service from Bunso and Kibi the bodies of the deceased were removed and sent to Kibi Government Hospital where they were confirmed by the Medical Officer on duty. Their bodies were deposited at the mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

A Man Diesel Fuel tanker No. GN 8540-20 driven by Habibu Adam aged 35 years with an empty tank from Kumasi direction on seeing the danger ahead applied his brakes to avoid a crash. In the process, lost control of the steering wheel, veered of his lane and landed into a ditch on the offside when facing Accra direction.

Meanwhile efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicles from the scene and effect the arrest of the Articulator truck driver who is currently at large.

Further developments will be communicated to you, please.

Inspr Edward Nimoh of Divisional MTTD Kibi in charge of the case.