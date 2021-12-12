3 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Bechem United with a second half strike in their 1-0 win at the Duns Park in their match day 7 clash on Sunday.

After a 2-1 defeat to Dreams FC the new boys returned to winning ways with a late strike from Prince Kwabena Owusu.

The game started with a lot of intensity as both sides went at each other with neither of them able to open the scores despite a balanced game.

Bibiani Gold Stars began to assert their authority on the game but the away side were resolute as they could not breach their back line.

The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw as neither side was able to breach the defence.

After recess the game lit up as both sides went at each others throat with the game switching from end to end as both sides probed for the opener.

Bechem United were reduced to ten men as Kofi Agbesimah was sent off for a savage tackle on Godfred Kyei.

With twenty minutes to end the game Prince Kwabena Owusu gave the host the opener after curling home a free kick .

Bechem United pressed for the equalizer with ten men but they were unable to get the equalizer as the home side sealed a 1-0 win.