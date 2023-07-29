3 hours ago

Michael Osei, the head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, has returned to Ghana after a brief sojourn in Germany, where he took the opportunity to recharge and attend refresher coaching courses.

He arrived in Ghana on Saturday, 29th July, fully rejuvenated and ready to continue his work with the miners.

During his time in Germany, Osei engaged in valuable coaching courses to further enhance his skills and knowledge. Now back in Ghana, he is set to kickstart pre-season training with his team on Monday in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Michael Osei initially joined Bibiani Gold Stars ahead of the 2021/22 season after concluding his tenure with lower-tier side Star Madrid FC.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that his contract with the club had expired, the CEO of Bibiani Gold Stars, Kwaku Adu refuted such claims in an interview with Angel FM.

“No, coach Michael Osei’s contract has not expired, and management is also considering its review for extension,” he said.

He firmly stated that Michael Osei still holds a valid contract with the club.

Moreover, the CEO disclosed that the club's leadership is considering extending the contract of the experienced coach, who also serves as the assistant coach of the Black Meteors.

As the new season approaches, Michael Osei's return to Ghana and his commitment to Bibiani Gold Stars' coaching role bode well for the team's preparations and aspirations for a successful campaign ahead.

With his expertise and dedication, the club will be eager to make strides and achieve their objectives in the upcoming competitions.