3 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars have bolstered their squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season by acquiring Humin Dafie Mohammed and Samuel Atta Kumi from Karela United.

The experienced duo is expected to significantly enhance Gold Stars' performance, aiming to improve on their 11th-place finish from last season.

Both Mohammed and Kumi have showcased exceptional skill and dedication during their tenure at Karela United, qualities that will be invaluable to Gold Stars.

Their signings are anticipated to strengthen the team, providing a solid foundation for a more successful campaign.

Fans eagerly await the debut of Mohammed and Kumi, whose presence promises to elevate the team’s performance.

Gold Stars will kick off their season with a home match against Legon Cities, with the new recruits poised to play pivotal roles in the team's quest for success.