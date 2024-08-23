15 hours ago

Bibiani Goldstars midfielder Stephen Owusu Banahene has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the club for their unwavering support following his recent surgery to address an injury that had sidelined him.

A crucial player for Goldstars, Banahene successfully underwent the procedure and is now focused on his recovery through therapy.

In a statement, Banahene extended his thanks to the club’s CEO, Akwasi Adu, and the entire team for their encouragement during this challenging period.

"I want to thank Goldstars, the fans, and the entire playing body for the support and love they’ve shown me," he said.

"I’m especially grateful to the CEO, Akwasi Adu, for the massive support throughout this time. With the help of Goldstars, I’ve embarked on therapy to aid my recovery."

Banahene is determined to make a swift return to action, with hopes of contributing to Goldstars' success in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has made 76 appearances in the league, having played for both Ashantigold and Bibiani Goldstars.

He joined Goldstars in February 2023 after completing his tenure with Ashantigold.