2 hours ago

According to Kumawood star Wayoosi – Big Akwes immediately apologized to Frank Naro after slapping him.

Speaking in an interview with GHpage’s Rashad, Wayoosi explained that Frank Naro was initially very hesitant in shaking Big Akwes after exchanging pleasantries with him (Wayoosi).

But he pleaded with Frank Naro to shake hands with Big Akwes as a sign of peace despite the recent feud between them.

Unexpectedly, Big Akwes disgraced him slap Frank Naro.

After the attempted slap, he blasted and fumed at Big Akwes for behaving childishly and ruining the peace pipe he was trying to smoke between them.

Following his reprimanding, Big Akwes immediately apologized to him (Wayoosi) and additionally promised that he will never put up such bad behaviour in public again.

Meanwhile, Frank Naro has disclosed that he has lodged a formal police complaint against fellow actor Big Akwes over his threat to his life.

The young star revealed this during an exclusive interview with GHPage’s Rashad on Wednesday, following a slapping incident that happened at a Sports Stadium during a star-studded football match.