14 hours ago

Big Dawood, renowned Ghanaian philanthropist and founder of LET LOVE LEAD-BIG DAWOOD has once again proven his commitment to helping those in need by making a substantial donation to the residents of Suhum Otwe No 2 (Kokobibiam), a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region.

On 10th April 2023, Big Dawood made a donation exercise that included essential items such as rice, Milo, tin tomatoes, sugar, oil, milk, clothes and shoes which came in large boxes.

This gesture was made possible with the support of his partners and sponsors, Palace Mall, Second Cup, The Outlet, Hartwood International, and WatsUp TV.

For years, Big Dawood has been known for his integrity, generosity, and unwavering commitment to serving the public.

He has earned a reputation as a defender of goodwill, a peacemaker, and a friend to the needy.

He believes that love should lead, and he has made it his mission to promote this message through his actions.

Big Dawood in October 2022 was honoured by the community with a chieftaincy title and the name NKOSUOHENE NENE LARTEY OSAKONOR I

In addition to being a successful businessman, real estate developer, and conflict resolution specialist, Big Dawood has also made it his personal duty to uplift communities and individuals through his philanthropic efforts.

He has been a beacon of hope for many, and his unwavering dedication to helping others is an inspiration to all.

In a statement during the donation exercise, Big Dawood said, “I believe that we are all here to make a positive impact on the world. It is our duty to help those in need and promote peace and unity. I am grateful for the support of my partners and sponsors, and I am proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of the residents of Suhum Otwe No 2 (Kokobibiam). Let us continue to work together towards a brighter future for all.”

Big Dawood’s generosity and commitment to serving others continue to be a shining example of what it means to be a true leader. His impact on communities and individuals alike is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source: citifmonline