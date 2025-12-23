3 hours ago

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared her thoughts on the kind of wedding she hopes to have, saying she prefers a simple and intimate ceremony.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality VJ Adams, who is widely rumoured to be her fiancé, Ademoye said she would likely choose to hold her wedding in Ebute-Meta, the Lagos neighbourhood where she grew up.

“I want a very, very small wedding. I want something simple, like angels falling from the sky,” she said. “I would probably take it to Ebute-Meta, where I grew up.”

The actress explained that the community played a significant role in shaping her life and values, making it a meaningful location for such an important event.

Touching on parenting, Ademoye said she plans to raise her future children using the same approach her father adopted. The actress has previously revealed that she was raised singlehandedly by her father.

Bimbo Ademoye is reportedly in a relationship and engaged to VJ Adams, although neither of them has officially confirmed nor denied the rumours.