5 hours ago

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has heaped praise on Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman after an eye-catching start to his loan spell at the Championship club.

Osman, 22, joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the 2025–26 season, having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre. He wasted little time making his mark in English football, scoring on his debut in Birmingham’s 2–1 win over Leicester City.

The winger struck in just the third minute, pouncing on an early mistake by Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira to give Birmingham the lead. Fellow Ghanaian Abdul Fatawu Issahaku later added a second, taking his tally for the season to seven goals.

Speaking after the match, Davies highlighted not just Osman’s attacking qualities, but also his attitude and work ethic.

“He’s been a great outlet for us, real speed, loves to be one-v-one,” Davies told the club’s media team. “I want him to take risks. I love his positivity and want him to keep that fearlessness.”

But it was Osman’s contribution without the ball that most impressed the Birmingham boss.

“What I love most is that he combines it with hard work,” Davies added. “He will run, he’ll press, he’ll do the dirty side of the game really well and he did that.”

The victory moved Birmingham City up to 10th place in the Championship standings, easing pressure and boosting confidence ahead of their next fixture.

Osman will be hoping to build on his bright debut when the Blues host West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday, as he looks to cement his place and continue his strong start in Birmingham colours.