11 hours ago

Bishop J.Y. Adu, founder of the New Jerusalem Church, has provided insights into the final days of veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, revealing that family members removed him from the church’s specialized care facility shortly before his passing.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty, Bishop Adu extended condolences to Sarpong’s family and recounted the musician’s prolonged battle with illness.

“He wasn’t completely healed. In 2011, he was struck by a sickness that left him paralyzed, but through the grace of God, he recovered. In 2020, he fell sick again and had been fighting it ever since,” he said.

“I wasn’t happy because the specialist and I were closely monitoring his condition and administering medication. But we could not stop them because he is their relative,” he added.

“Without this level of care, patients cannot survive long, especially when blood pressure or sugar levels fluctuate, and I told the family and his caregivers, but they didn’t heed my advice,” the Bishop stated.

“God knows best.”

The Bishop explained that tensions arose when Sarpong’s children insisted on taking their father home from the facility, just a day after the death of legendary backing vocalist Maame Adwoa Tiwaa.After being moved home, Sarpong reportedly required regular oxygen treatments and faced difficulties with eating. Bishop Adu noted that he personally visited Sarpong a week after the relocation and advised the family to return him to the facility, which is staffed with nurses, lab technicians, and equipped for daily monitoring of vital signs and administration of herbal medicines.While withholding specifics about the illness, Bishop Adu highlighted that Sarpong’s care involved a combination of prayers and medical interventions, concluding:The revelation offers a perspective on the final days of one of Ghana’s celebrated gospel voices, emphasizing both the family’s wishes and the challenges faced in providing specialized care.