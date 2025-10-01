7 minutes ago

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has addressed ongoing speculation on social media suggesting that his wife, gospel singer Florence Obinim, is unhappy in their marriage.

In a video making rounds online, the controversial preacher firmly dismissed the rumours, stressing that Florence is content and that their relationship remains solid after more than two decades together.

“I am not afraid to divorce Florence, and she is not afraid to divorce me. But we love, respect and value each other. Who told you she is unhappy in this marriage?” he said.

According to him, his wife has never expressed dissatisfaction with their union. He urged the public to refrain from peddling falsehoods and allow the couple the privacy to enjoy their marriage in peace.

Bishop Obinim also issued a stern warning to critics, swearing on his children and their 21 years of marriage that anyone who speaks ill of their relationship would face misfortune in their personal lives or businesses.

“Since 2017 until now, those who speak evil of me should not expect good things to happen to them. If Florence is in the news, talk about her — but don’t drag our marriage into it,” he cautioned.

His comments mark his strongest response yet to persistent rumours about his private life, which often attracts as much attention as his ministry.

