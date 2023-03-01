4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adeji-Boateng was on target for his Romanian side CFR Cluj in their 5-2 win over Petrolul Ploiesti at the Ilie Oana stadium of the Romanian Liga 1 on Monday night.

The Romanian champions made light work of their opponents as midfielder Ciprian Deac opened the floodgates before further goals from Daniel Birligea, Rangelo Janga and Anton Maglica made it 4-0.

Petrolul Ploiesti reduced the deficit through Mario Bratu before Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng added the fifth goal for his side in the 80th minute.

Stefan Purtić pulled one back for the home side Petrolul Ploiesti in the 83rd minute to make it 5-2 as they lost heavily to Cluj.

Adjei-Boateng's compatriot Emmanuel Boateng made a cameo appearance as he came on in the 70th minute.