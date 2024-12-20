2 hours ago

Former Great Olympics and Karela United coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah, is reportedly the frontrunner to take over the vacant coaching position at Samartex following the departure of Nurudeen Amadu.

Amadu, who was appointed in July 2023, led the Timber Giants to a historic Ghana Premier League success last season.

However, after a series of challenges this season, the club and Amadu mutually agreed to part ways. Samartex is now searching for a new manager to steer the team forward.

Reports indicate that the club has made contact with Bismark Kobi Mensah, the former Bechem United tactician, who is now in line to fill the vacancy. His experience, particularly with Bechem United, has made him a strong candidate.

Samartex has struggled in the ongoing 2024/25 season, with only four wins, five draws, and four losses after 13 matches.

Currently sitting in 10th place on the league table with 17 points, the club has suffered three consecutive defeats and was eliminated from the FA Cup by Bibiani Goldstars SC.

Assistant coach Henry Wellington will oversee the team’s next match against Bechem United in Matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League while Samartex looks to finalize their managerial appointment.