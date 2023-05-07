1 hour ago

The Chiefs and people of the Bissa Ethnic Group in Ghana celebrated the Zekula festival at their traditional capital of Kulungungu in the Upper East region on Saturday 6th May, 2023.

They used the occasion to call on their neighbors in Bawku to give peace a chance.

It came under the auspices of the Bissa Development Association (BDA) with the theme "Promoting peaceful coexistence with neighboring ethnic groups through culture."

Thousands of people, including chiefs, religious leaders, government officials, politicians, and business moguls, participated in Saturday's event, which was full of displays of the rich Bissa culture and was characterized by colorful displays of traditional Bissa costumes, creative renditions of the various clan appellations, and foot-tapping ‘Konni’ (guitar) dancing backed by skilled equestrian performances by Bissa horse riders.

The iconic unity festival returned to full swing after a series of cancellations since 2018 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuous tribal conflict between the Mamprusis and Kusasis.

However, in his keynote address, the BDA Chairman, Alhaji Shaibu Musah Gutare Zanni, highlighted the importance of the celebration of Zekula.

“Our pioneers instituted Zekula as the Bissa National Festival celebrated annually here in Kulungungu to bring all Bissas and indeed, our neighbors and friends here in Ghana and beyond together to celebrate our traditions and cultural heritage and forge for our common development," he said.

"This is the 17th edition of Zekula, and it comes with the theme: "Promoting Peaceful Co-existence with Neighboring Ethnic Groups through Culture.""There could not have been a better theme, considering the deadly conflict that has engulfed our homeland of Bawku since November 2021."

While commending government for sending security to Bawku, he noted that other efforts should be explored. He cited the appointment of a Committee of Eminent Chiefs whose work successfully brought the Dagbon Chieftaincy crisis to an end.

The day also saw the showcasing of Bissa craftsmanship, as many exhibited their creativity in turning strings of groundnut into necklaces, earrings, wrist bands, and many more.

Zekula is celebrated annually on Easter Saturday, but to ensure the celebration comes off this year amid the challenges, the BDA, in consultation with the Chiefs, had to postpone the program to May 6.

Notwithstanding the change in date, the occasion still saw flamboyant scenes of glitz and glamour Zekula is noted for.

The occasion witnessed the attendance of thousands of Bissas from neighboring Togo and Burkina Faso, as well as a number of tourists from across the globe.

The Bawku municipality has seen a spate of targeted killings motivated by the decades-long ethnic conflicts between Mamprusis and Kusasis over chieftaincy disputes. It has rendered many homeless, collapsed businesses, and caused the loss of millions of Ghana cedis worth of properties, eventually turning the place into a ghost town.

But the Zekula celebration at the Kulungungu School Park on Saturday created a different, enigmatic atmosphere filled with happiness and free movement, which has been missing for a long time.

And the BDA Chairman used the opportunity to call on the warring tribes to embrace peace while condemning the continuous silence of their leadership on the actions of those who continuously fuel the conflict on social media.

He used the opportunity to thank the Lemagans office for its swift directions in ensuring the BDA and the Bissa fraternity remain calm in working towards unity and development.