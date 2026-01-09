2 days ago

Senegal booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali, a match defined by first-half drama and a costly dismissal for the Eagles.

The former champions struck the decisive blow midway through the opening half when Iliman Ndiaye capitalised on a goalkeeping error to break the deadlock. Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra failed to hold a dangerous cross from Krépin Diatta, and Ndiaye reacted quickest to steer the loose ball home in the 27th minute.

The contest turned decisively in Senegal’s favour just before the interval. Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, one of the team’s most experienced players, was shown a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time, reducing his side to 10 men and leaving them facing an uphill battle.

Mali tried to respond after the break despite their numerical disadvantage, showing resilience and flashes of intent, but Senegal’s organisation and experience told. Thiaw’s side managed the game with composure, limiting clear chances and protecting their narrow lead until the final whistle.

For Senegal, the win keeps alive their bid to retain the continental crown, while Mali will reflect on a night when discipline and fine margins proved decisive.

The Teranga Lions will now await the winner of the quarter-final clash between Egypt and Ivory Coast to learn their semi-final opponents, as the tournament moves closer to its climax.