17 minutes ago

NPP's 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Ekow Awusi has accused former Minister of Environment, Professor Frempong Boateng of harbouring bitterness, leading to his writing of a fake anti galamsey report to discredit the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government.

Frempong Boateng, who is facing a dismissal charge from the NPP over his recent description of the party as fake, wrote a damning report against the Akufo-Addo government's anti galamsey fight, and his report was used as a weapon by the opposition in the lead up to the 2024 election.

In an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday January 20, Prof. Frempong Boateng, while discussing the issues of missing escavators associated with the anti galamsey fight which he superintended, accused Ekow Awusi, his former subordinate, of selling some of the escavators.

However, Ekow Awusi, who was Director of Operations of GalamStop, an inter ministerial anti galamsey task force, has also alleged that Prof. Frempong Boateng only pretends to have been an anti galamsey crusader, adding that the former Minister abbeted illegal mining by not disclosing seized gold and also releasing confiscated escavators belonging to his relative.

"You deliberately put in a fake report in an election year just to discredit the NPP and the government out of bitterness," Awusi said, in a viral video in which he tackled Prof. Frempong Boateng on a number of galamsey related and internal NPP issues.

Ekow Awusi revealed that as the field person who reported to the Minister, who was never on the field, none of the reports he submitted to the Minister was captured in the Minister's report.

"You were never in the forest. I was the one there and I gave you all the report. What you put in your report was fake and concocted by you just to discredit the NPP and the government out of bitterness."

"I challenge you to sue me if you deny what I'm saying," the 2024 NPP PC added.

Ekow Awusi also accused Prof. Frempong Boateng of diverting seized gold as well as aiding galamsey activities by releasing confiscated escavators belonging to his son.

"All the gold we seized we handed over to you. Where are all the seized gold we handed over to you?"

"Whenever we arrest and seize escavators, you come in and get them released. Little did we know they were for Joojo Frempong Boateng. Go and sue me if it is not true."

"You were supposed to fight galamsey but your own son was a chief galamsayer. You were benefitting. The sort of things you did at your ministry, some of us are just quiet because of the party