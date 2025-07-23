2 hours ago

There was a poignant mix of pride and sorrow as Jason, the son of late Nollywood star Jnr Pope Odonwodo, celebrated his graduation from primary school—an occasion his father had looked forward to but, tragically, did not live to witness.

The event served as a moment of triumph for the young boy and a symbol of resilience for the Odonwodo family, still navigating the deep void left by the actor’s passing earlier this year.

Though Jnr Pope was not physically present, his memory loomed large. His wife, Jennifer Odonwodo, shared the emotional weight of the day, noting how significant this milestone would have been for her husband.

She gave thanks to God for carrying the family through months of grief and uncertainty, describing divine strength as the force that has sustained them.

Jennifer’s words reflected both pain and gratitude—a recognition of loss, yet also of the grace that has kept her and the children moving forward.

As Jason received his certificate, there was a quiet sense of fulfillment—an echo of the pride his father would have surely felt.

The day, while marked by absence, was also a testament to love, endurance, and the legacy of a father whose dreams for his children continue to unfold.