5 hours ago

The head coach of Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has announced a 26-player squad for the upcoming Pink Ladies Cup, handing maiden call-ups to six players as he continues to reshape the Black Queens.

‎Bjorkegren, who also serves as a technical team member of the Black Stars, included fresh talents Diana Amoako, Sharon Sampson, Rose Baah, Alexandra Emefa Tay, Ajepina Zakaria and Helen Alormenu in his squad. The sextet will be hoping to make an immediate impression as Ghana prepares for the international tournament.

‎The squad blends youth and experience, with established names such as Grace Asantewaa, Portia Boakye, Evelyn Badu and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah also earning places in the team.

The Pink Ladies Cup is expected to provide the Black Queens with valuable competitive action as they continue preparations for upcoming continental and global assignments. For the new entrants, it represents an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in the national setup.

‎Bjorkegren’s selection signals both continuity and renewal, as Ghana seek to build a competitive side capable of challenging at the highest level in women’s football.