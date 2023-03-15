2 hours ago

Ghana has been paired alongside Morocco and South Africa in the 2023 FIFAe Nations Online qualifiers.

Other teams in Group A include Palestine, Egypt and Bahrain.

Group B also has Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Kenya and Lebanon coming up against each other.

The group stage of the qualifiers are scheduled to begin from April 13-16.

Winners from the group stage will progress to the knockout stages which will be played from May 18-21.

The Black Asteroids were eliminated in the knockout in last year’s edition of the competition.