1 day ago

Ghana’s U15 girls team, the Black Damsels, have secured a $300,000 prize after successfully defending their title at the CAF African Schools Football Championship in Harare.

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‎The young side retained their crown in dramatic fashion, overcoming Burkina Faso in a tense penalty shootout in the final to become back-to-back champions.

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‎Their triumph marks another milestone for Ghana’s growing reputation in women’s football, particularly at the grassroots level. Throughout the tournament, the Black Damsels displayed composure and resilience, qualities that proved decisive in the high-pressure final.

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‎The $300,000 prize money is expected to provide a significant boost to youth football development in the country, offering resources to nurture emerging talents and strengthen structures at the junior level.

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‎Ghana’s success in Harare not only delivers continental glory but also reinforces the nation’s commitment to investing in the future of women’s football.

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‎For the Black Damsels, the victory is both a reward for their hard work and a statement of intent, that Ghana’s next generation of female footballers is ready to shine on the African stage.