The Black Galaxies of Ghana have arrived in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom, ahead of their crucial second-leg Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Nigeria.

The team touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport on Friday morning at 11 a.m. local time, setting the stage for an epic showdown at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Kickoff for the highly anticipated clash is scheduled for 16:00 GMT (4 p.m. local time).

The first leg in Accra ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving everything to play for in this decisive return fixture.

This encounter reignites the historic rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, with the Black Galaxies aiming to secure a third consecutive victory over their West African neighbors in CHAN qualifiers, following successes in 2009 and 2023.

Ghana's head coach, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, remains optimistic about his team's chances, expressing confidence in their preparation and resolve to achieve qualification.

The stakes are high, as the winner of this tie will secure a spot in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), slated to be hosted in February 2025 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

With a long-standing rivalry and a place in the tournament at stake, fans from both nations are eager to witness this decisive encounter, which promises to deliver thrilling football action.