8 hours ago

The Black Galaxies, Ghana's home-based national team, will depart Accra on Friday morning, December 27, en route to Uyo, Nigeria, for their decisive African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against the Super Eagles B.

The much-anticipated reverse fixture is set for Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Akwa Ibom.

Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has used the festive period to sharpen his team following a goalless draw in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Dramani expressed confidence in his players' preparation and emphasized their intent to score and keep a clean sheet in this high-stakes encounter.

“As much as possible, we will try to keep a clean sheet, but I want to believe that we will surely score. We will score, we will open up something. I control the energy, the effort, I control the performance (of my boys), but the results, we don’t control it," Dramani said.

The match reignites the fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, with both teams eager to secure a spot at the 2024 CHAN tournament, which will be co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda from February 1-28, 2025.

The Black Galaxies' delegation will depart from Kotoka International Airport with high hopes of sealing qualification, understanding the stakes as they face their West African rivals in a potentially electrifying clash.