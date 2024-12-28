2 hours ago

Ghana's Black Galaxies concluded preparations for the return leg of the decisive 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Nigeria, holding its official training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday evening.

Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani supervised an encouraging session, few hours after arriving in the capital city of Akwa Ibom for the must-win game against the Super Eagles B.

With support from his backroom staff including deputies Baba Nuhu and Samuel Boadu, the Ghanaian gaffer led the players to complete the session and look to have got through it unscathed with no injury concerns.

All 23 members of the squad were in full training.

The first leg in Accra ended goalless, leaving all to play for in the return fixture, set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday. Kick off 16:00 GMT (4pm local time).

This highly anticipated clash reignites a historic rivalry between the two West African nations.

Ghana will be aiming to bag a hattrick of wins having edged the Nigerians in 2009 and 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Ghana coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani remains defiant about the chances and prospect of his team ahead of the crunch tie against the Nigerians.

The stakes are high, with the winner set to qualify for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled to take place in February 2025 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.