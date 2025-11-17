1 hour ago

Black Galaxies head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle has named an initial 30-man squad for a residential training camp in Swedru, as preparations begin for Ghana’s upcoming CHAN qualifiers.

The players are expected to report to the Elohim Hotel by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 17, with the camp running through Thursday, November 20. The week-long session will feature intensive drills and tactical work as Mingle and his technical team begin shaping a competitive squad for the continental tournament.

This first batch of players will be assessed for fitness, form, and tactical adaptability, with a second group set to be invited later as part of the ongoing team-building process.

The CHAN tournament — reserved for players competing in their domestic leagues — offers a vital platform for showcasing local talent, and Ghana will be aiming to assemble a squad capable of making a deep run.