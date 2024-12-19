3 hours ago

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, Head Coach of the Black Galaxies, has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness ahead of their high-stakes clash with Nigeria in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The first leg of the playoff is set to take place this Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will secure a spot in the 2025 CHAN tournament, hosted jointly by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

This match marks a renewal of the historic rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, both powerhouses in West African football.

Coach Dramani, a former Kotoko tactician, radiated optimism about his team's chances: "We are playing against one of the best countries in terms of football in Africa, and Ghana is equally a very quality side when it comes to African football. The chances are very bright, and that is what we are doing."

Since relocating their training to the Accra Sports Stadium from the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence and the University of Ghana Stadium, the team has been fine-tuning their strategies.

Dramani emphasized the focus on cohesion, tactical fluidity, and adaptability: "We are working on putting together a team, building the process, and being able to have the cohesion and the fluidity of the way we want to play.

When we bring in the effort, energy, and tactical adaptation, we should be able to sail through."

He also highlighted the team's overall preparedness, noting their physical, technical, and tactical readiness: "We are physically, technically, and tactically well-oriented. As the days come by, we continue to refine, make small adjustments, and provide alternatives in the game.

I'm very positive that come Sunday, we should be fully ready."

The clash with Nigeria promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for a coveted place in CHAN 2025.

The return leg will determine the ultimate victor, but for now, all eyes are on Accra for the opening match of this fierce playoff battle.