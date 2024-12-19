4 hours ago

Ghana’s national team, the Black Galaxies, will hold their pre-match press conference for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Nigeria on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium, where head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will address questions from the media ahead of the crucial encounter.

The Black Galaxies are set to face the Super Eagles B of Nigeria in the first leg of the CHAN qualifier on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the same venue.