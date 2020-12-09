35 minutes ago

Freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni is calling for full investigations into the recent shootings that resulted in the killing of two persons in the Techiman South constituency.

Registering his displeasure on the incident, the multiple award-winning journalist said black lives matter in Africa and that the circumstances must be thoroughly investigated so the culprits could be brought to book.

In a Facebook analysis, Manasseh questioned why the unarmed civilians were shot at, as according to him, the crowd retreated when the security men started firing warning shots.

"The video of the shooting in the Techiman South Constituency is very disturbing. From the video, when the military and police started the warning shots, the people started moving away. So why did they shoot at them? The circumstances under which the two unarmed civilians were shot and killed must be investigated and the culprits punished. Black lives must begin to matter in Africa." He wrote.

Background

The deceased whose identities are yet to be revealed were hit by stray bullets at the Techiman Bronkyempem Hall when police and military officers deployed there to ensure law and order fired several warning shots to control the crowd following the announcement of the parliamentary election results.

A misunderstanding ensued over the results when it was declared that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had won against Mr Chirtopher Beyere of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Apparently, both candidates had declared themselves winners of the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.