21 minutes ago

Black Maidens trainer, Mallam Baba Nuhu is optimistic of his side's chances of qualifying to the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup.

Ghana's Black Maidens will play their African counterparts Liberia in the Second leg fixture of the World Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

Coach Nuhu’s side with the first leg advantage, is confident Ghana will make it to the World Cup.

Speaking at the Pre-Match, Nuhu expressed surety his side will carry the day despite Liberia Coming as hungry lions.

“Now football is every where, it is not like getting other low countries and beat them with huge margins, that is why we need to take our time and study the people. There hasn’t been any pressure on me at all, I know definitely we are going to win and qualify just like the previous team did, we will take the matches at a time”

Black Maidens won 2-0 in Mourovia, and will host Liberia in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, at 3pm.