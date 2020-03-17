2 hours ago

The Black Maidens of Ghana will face Nigeria’s under-17 girls, Flamingos in the final stage of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

It comes after two power houses grouped victory on Saturday against their respective competitors.

While the Black Maidens dispatched off Liberia in a 10-goal aggregate, Nigeria on the hand maintained victorious momentum to flog their counterparts from Guinea 5-1 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday to reach the final round of African qualifying series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

The Maidens are in search for their 7th representation at the World Cup after a six consecutive qualification spanning between 2008 and 2018.

Nigeria becomes the last hurdle to face as the first leg will be played in the first week of May in Accra barring any changes.

The winner of the two legged game will qualify for the tournament in India next year.

The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be hosted by India from the 2nd to the 21st of November.

Three teams from Africa will make it to the 7th edition of the biennial international women's youth football championship.