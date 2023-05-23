12 minutes ago

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has called up twenty-two Black Meteors to begin camping today Tuesday, May 23, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The players who are drawn from clubs in the betPawa Premier League and some lower tier clubs in Ghana are to report at 3pm on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors are paired with host Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A of the competition that serves as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France.

The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to begin on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match set to take place on July 8.

The Black Meteors will be looking to secure their place at the Olympic Games in Paris, with only the top three teams at the U-23 AFCON guaranteed a spot at the event.

Find the invited players in the attached file: