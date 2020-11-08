3 hours ago

Black Meteors defender Kingsley Fobi is excited after making his debut appearance for his Spanish La Liga side Granada in their two nil defeat to Real Sociedad at the Anoeta on Sunday.

The Ghana U-23 defender who only joined Granada on a free transfer from Championship side Watford.

Since joining Granada on a two year deal, the right back has been playing with the reserve side and only made his debut in Sunday's loss.

Last season the then Watford owned player was loaned out to lower tier Spanish side CD Badajoz.

An elated Fobi came on as a 46th minute substitute for on loan Chelsea player Kennedy as his side struggled at the Anoeta.

"Today was a very special moment for myself and my family, I could not be happier to have made my@GranadaCdeF@LaLigaEN@LaLiga debut With that being said, we expect better results and we stay strong as a team. We will fight back and we appreciate the loyal support from our fans" he tweeted.

Kingsley Fobi was part of the Black Meteors squad that played at the 2019 CAF U-23 tournament in Egypt.

