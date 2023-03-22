The Black Meteors were at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday morning for their final training session before travelling for their CAF U23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria in Annaba.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's side are poised to scale the final hurdle in the qualification stage and advance to the this year's edition of the competition which will be staged in Morocco.

All players took part in Wednesday's session with the team receiving a massive boost with the arrival of eight foreign based players.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Salim Adams, Zubairu Ibrahim, Salim Adams, Alex Sarfo, Emmanuel Essiam, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Emmanuel Yeboah have all arrived in camp for the all-important assignment.

The team is expected to travel later on Wednesday to the City of Annaba, venue for Friday's first leg tie.

The Black Meteors will then return home and continue preparations for the return encounter which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Enjoy some shots from this morning's training session: