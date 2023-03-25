The Black Meteors of Ghana have touched down in Kumasi where they will be hosting their Algerian counterparts in the second leg tie of their CAF U23 AFCON on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The National U23 side drew 1-1 with Algeria in the first leg which was played in Annaba on Friday, March 24 with the Algerians restoring parity courtesy a penalty after Issahaku Abdul Fatawu drove in a spectacular shot to put Ghana ahead.

Ghana needs a win in the return encounter to confirm qualification to the U23 AFCON which will be staged in Morocco from June 24- July 8, 2023.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's side has been boosted with captain Afriyie Barnieh available for selection after serving his suspension for a red card he received in the last CHAN competition.

The top three teams from the CAF U23 tournament will qualify to participate in the next Summer Olympics men's football competition which will be staged in Paris, France.

Ghana missed out of qualification to the Tokyo Olympics in 2018 after losing in the semi-finals to Cote DÍvoire.