3 hours ago

Ghanaian youth international, Samuel Obeng Gyabaah registered his name on the score-sheet for Real Oviedo B as they recorded an important 1-0 away win against Pontevedra CF in the Spanish Segunda Division B on Sunday.

The Black Meteors was yet again in scintillating form for the Spanish side in their quest to climb up the league log with the season gradually coming to close.

The two sides failed to register a goal in the first forty-five minutes, with home side wasting begging chances in the game.

Back from recess, Obeng took matters into his hand and hugely lifted up his performance to snatched the match winner for the visitors in the 69th minute with a fine strike.

Obeng, 22, lasted the entire duration of the game.