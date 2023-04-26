3 hours ago

The drawing of lots for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will be held on Friday, May 5 2023 in Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all participating member countries on Tuesday. CAF stated that the exact time of the draw will be confirmed later.

Eight countries including host Morocco will be in the draw for the tournament which will determine Africa's representatives for the Paris Olympics Games.

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate. The Black Meteors are expected to begin camping soon in preparation for the tournament which will be staged from June 24 -July 8, 2023 in Morocco.