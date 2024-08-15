3 hours ago

The Black Princesses, Ghana's U-20 women's football team, have touched down in Bogotá, Colombia, ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team departed Accra on Tuesday evening and arrived in the Colombian capital at approximately 5:45 PM local time on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, the team was warmly welcomed by the Colombian Policia with lively cheers and music during a brief ceremony at the airport, setting a positive tone for their stay.

In preparation for the tournament, the Black Princesses are scheduled to participate in a series of international friendly matches.

These games will serve as vital preparation as the team gears up for the tournament, which officially begins on August 31, 2024.

The Black Princesses will kick off their World Cup campaign on September 2 against Austria, followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand in Group E. The team is eager to make a strong impact in this global competition.