8 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Princesses moved a step closer to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa away from home on Saturday.

The narrow win proved decisive, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph for the Ghanaians after last weekend’s 2-2 draw in Accra had left the tie finely balanced.

Playing under pressure on the road, the Black Princesses delivered a disciplined and resilient performance to hold off their hosts and protect their slender advantage. With the first leg offering little separation between the two sides, Saturday’s encounter demanded composure and defensive solidity, qualities Ghana showed in abundance.

The decisive goal ensured the visitors completed the turnaround in style, frustrating South Africa and silencing the home crowd in a tense qualifier.

Having navigated a tricky test, Ghana now advance to the next stage of qualification for the global showpiece. The result keeps alive their ambition of returning to the world stage and reinforces their growing reputation in women’s youth football on the continent.

Attention now turns to the next hurdle, as the Black Princesses continue their quest for a place at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.