Ghana’s U-20 women’s national team, the Black Princesses, have departed Accra for Tunisia, where they’ll face the Tunisian U-20 side in the first leg of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying tie. The match is set for Saturday, September 20, at the Tayeb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax, with the return leg scheduled for September 28 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This campaign marks a pivotal moment for the Princesses, who are chasing their eighth consecutive appearance at the global tournament, to be held in Poland next year. Their consistency on the world stage has earned them a reputation as Ghana’s most dependable national team—a legacy they now seek to extend.

Before their departure, Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku visited the team to offer encouragement and reaffirm the nation’s confidence in their abilities.

“You’ve always been at the World Cup and showcased your quality,” Okraku told the squad. “This team has the quality to beat any side in Africa. Once you overcome this encounter, any other opponent will be a stepping stone to success.”

He also emphasized the importance of focus and professionalism, urging the players to seize the opportunity not only to qualify but to build careers that transcend borders.

The squad called up for the qualification double header is found below:

The Princesses will need to navigate a tough away fixture in Sfax, where Tunisia’s home crowd and conditions could pose a challenge. Head Coach Yusif Basigi is expected to rely on a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, many of whom have already impressed in regional competitions.

For many of the players, this qualifier is more than just a game—it’s a chance to represent Ghana’s growing influence in women’s football. With increasing investment, visibility, and grassroots development, the Princesses are not just chasing a World Cup spot—they’re carrying the hopes of a new generation