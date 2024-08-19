4 hours ago

Ghana's U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses, have arrived in Colombia ahead of the 2024 Women’s World Cup.

Head coach Yussif Basigi has expressed his deep gratitude for the support provided by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government, which has facilitated the team's timely arrival and acclimatization to the local conditions.

In a statement to the Ghana FA website, Basigi acknowledged the assistance from both the GFA and the government, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the weather and altitude in Colombia.

"I would like to say a very big thank you to the Government and the Football Association for bringing us here in time to acclimatize to the weather conditions, especially the altitude. We are very grateful for all that they do for us and we are going to reciprocate," Basigi said.

The Black Princesses are aiming to achieve a historic advancement beyond the group stage, having participated in the tournament for six consecutive editions.

Basigi also commended the GFA for arranging high-profile international friendly matches as part of their preparation. These friendlies will help the team assess their readiness and gauge their competitive level.

"The GFA has organized two high-profile international friendly matches for us, which will prepare us very well and inform us of the level we have gotten to and where we should get to," Basigi added.

The Black Princesses' campaign begins on September 2 with a match against Austria, followed by encounters with Japan and New Zealand in Group E.

With preparations in full swing, Coach Basigi is confident that the team will represent Ghana proudly in the tournament.